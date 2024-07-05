JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.20) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 580 ($7.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

VSVS stock opened at GBX 471.50 ($5.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 482.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 387 ($4.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 509 ($6.44).

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

