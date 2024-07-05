Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.27) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,212.57 ($40.63).
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
