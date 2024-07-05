Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $116.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $8,557,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

