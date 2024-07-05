Porvair (LON:PRV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday.
Porvair Stock Performance
Porvair Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s payout ratio is 1,714.29%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($33,329.12). Insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.
Porvair Company Profile
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
