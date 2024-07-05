Porvair (LON:PRV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PRV opened at GBX 640 ($8.10) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 659.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 641.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 522 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 745.70 ($9.43). The company has a market cap of £296.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,828.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s payout ratio is 1,714.29%.

In related news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($33,329.12). Insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

