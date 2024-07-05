System1 Group (LON:SYS1) PT Raised to GBX 630

System1 Group (LON:SYS1Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 615 ($7.78) to GBX 630 ($7.97) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of System1 Group stock opened at GBX 685 ($8.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. System1 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 700 ($8.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 495.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6,700.00 and a beta of 1.35.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

