JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 12th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $599.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.