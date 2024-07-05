Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. 38,140,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 96,062,297 shares.The stock last traded at $238.53 and had previously closed at $231.26.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.47.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $785.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day moving average is $191.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

