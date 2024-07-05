CIBC Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDGI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.83.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$39.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.56. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$27.19 and a 52 week high of C$51.50.

In related news, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

