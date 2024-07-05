JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 250

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.20).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.31) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.29 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 191.40 ($2.42). The firm has a market cap of £941.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2,287.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.94.

In other news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($167,815.58). Insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

