Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of C$140.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6995885 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$44,287.00. Company insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

