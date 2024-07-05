Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.83% from the stock’s current price.
IG Design Group Price Performance
IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £189.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. IG Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.04).
