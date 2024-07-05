Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$18.80

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

LUN opened at C$15.90 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The firm has a market cap of C$12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

