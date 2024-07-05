Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.63.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.74.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$508.04 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

