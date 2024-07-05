British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered British Land to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.11).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 392.75. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 446.80 ($5.65).

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). Insiders have purchased 112 shares of company stock valued at $45,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

