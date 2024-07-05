Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLND. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 418 ($5.29) to GBX 460 ($5.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.11).

BLND stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -349.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 446.80 ($5.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 413.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 392.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). Insiders have bought a total of 112 shares of company stock valued at $45,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

