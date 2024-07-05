Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,850

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($23.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,925 ($24.35) to GBX 2,065 ($26.12) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.82) to GBX 1,685 ($21.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.97) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.19).
Read Our Latest Analysis on ANTO
Antofagasta Stock Performance
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.