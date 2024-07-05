Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,850

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($23.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,925 ($24.35) to GBX 2,065 ($26.12) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.82) to GBX 1,685 ($21.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.97) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.19).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANTO

Antofagasta Stock Performance

About Antofagasta

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 2,171 ($27.46) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,425 ($30.67). The company has a market cap of £21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3,240.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,185.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,958.31.

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.