Contrasting Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) & Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Nihon Kohden 7.66% 15.08% 11.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Nihon Kohden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Nihon Kohden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $23.28 billion 1.48 $1.43 billion N/A N/A Nihon Kohden $1.54 billion N/A $117.94 million $0.69 20.52

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Risk and Volatility

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nihon Kohden pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA beats Nihon Kohden on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

