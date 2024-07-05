Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.94%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gogoro has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.9% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -14.51% -33.56% -10.39% Mercedes-Benz Group 8.80% 14.60% 5.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Mercedes-Benz Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $349.85 million 1.09 -$76.04 million ($0.21) -7.38 Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion N/A $15.43 billion $13.71 5.15

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Gogoro on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

