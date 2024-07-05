Financial Analysis: CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Magic Software Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $866.38 million 7.97 -$92.48 million ($0.21) -52.86 Magic Software Enterprises $535.05 million 0.93 $37.03 million $0.73 13.82

Magic Software Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Magic Software Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -10.85% 4.52% 2.71% Magic Software Enterprises 6.83% 16.36% 8.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

