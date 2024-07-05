Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) versus Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Head-To-Head Review

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 16.77 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -8.57 Five9 $939.06 million 3.37 -$81.76 million ($0.85) -50.38

Applied Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Digital and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50% Five9 -6.56% -9.09% -2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Digital and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 Five9 0 2 13 0 2.87

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.08%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $82.71, suggesting a potential upside of 93.17%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Applied Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.56, indicating that its stock price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company's platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

