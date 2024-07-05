Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kooth (LON:KOO)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 590 ($7.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kooth from GBX 565 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

LON KOO opened at GBX 302 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9,033.33 and a beta of 0.68. Kooth has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.05.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

