JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 54

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLOY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 57.28 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.77. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.39 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.