Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.67.

TPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$24.84 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

