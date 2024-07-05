Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

