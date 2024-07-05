Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

