Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.