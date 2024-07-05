Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after buying an additional 213,763 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,885,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

