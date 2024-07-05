Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -476.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,991,000 after purchasing an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 238,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

