Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,234,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after acquiring an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

