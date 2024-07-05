Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 373,236 shares of company stock worth $4,492,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.