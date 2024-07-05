Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 1.6%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 14,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 303,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Minera Alamos Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32.

(Get Free Report)

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.