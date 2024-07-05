Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Up 2.6%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.48). Approximately 865,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 697% from the average daily volume of 108,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.39).

LGRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Loungers from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 370 ($4.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3,928.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

