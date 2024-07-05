abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Up 0.7%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 33,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 38,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%.
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
