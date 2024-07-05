Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 1,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Cango Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Cango alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cango as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.