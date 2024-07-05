First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading 4% Higher

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 97,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 834,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$119.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.94.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,750.00. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

