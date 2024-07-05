DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Shares Down 3.2%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 31,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 84,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

