Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading Up 1.7%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. 19,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 137,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuronetics Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 51,881 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

