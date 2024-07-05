First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 2,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $115.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.