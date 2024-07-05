Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Shares Up 2.3%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.25). Approximately 166,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 203,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.19).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of £118.06 million, a PE ratio of 17,750.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.60.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

See Also

