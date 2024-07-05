PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $52.11. 194,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 152,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUNI. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

