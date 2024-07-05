iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.38. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.
iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.
