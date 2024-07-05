ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Shares Up 9%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 4,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 92,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

ESGL Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.