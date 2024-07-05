Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $2,539,100.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Humacyte by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.51. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

See Also

