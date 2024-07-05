First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTQI opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

