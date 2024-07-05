Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 341% compared to the average volume of 712 call options.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Nano Dimension has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

About Nano Dimension

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

