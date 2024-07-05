Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 78,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 67,534 call options.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.