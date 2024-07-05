Analysts Set Expectations for Skeena Resources Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Skeena Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SKE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.67.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at C$8.01 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$8.08. The company has a market cap of C$727.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.13.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.