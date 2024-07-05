Sidoti Csr Weighs in on AZZ Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for AZZ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.98. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4,211.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 357,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 37.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 76,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

