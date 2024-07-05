Atb Cap Markets Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPL. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.67.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$51.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Insiders have sold a total of 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

