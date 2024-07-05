Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
TSE:TXG opened at C$22.13 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.74.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
